Tiffanny Gates Named Virtru Board Member

Tiffanny Gates, a more than two-decade federal cybersecurity executive and a three-time Wash100 awardee, has joined the board of directors of Washington, D.C.-based data-centric security platforms provider Virtru.

“As the Department of Defense modernizes its digital infrastructure to a zero trust architecture, innovative data security tools like Virtru enable our service members to securely collaborate and share sensitive information across domains,” Gates said in a statement published Thursday.

She currently serves as a board member at Accenture Federal Services, strategic adviser to Ten Eleven Ventures and Halcyon and as an operating executive at Capitol Meridian Partners.

Her industry career included time as chief executive of Novetta, vice president of Raytheon/Blackbird cyber strategies group and senior VP of strategy and business development at ManTech for the mission, cyber and technology solutions group.

She also served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologic officer.

“The decades of public-sector cyber experience she carries will be invaluable as the company continues to expand and build new DoD and IC partnerships leveraging our Data Security Platform,” John Ackerly, CEO and co-founder of Virtru, said of Gates.

The company’s Data Security Platform is built on the Zero Trust Data Format and has a Moderate level authorization to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.