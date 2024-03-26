The Aerospace Company Eyes Deeper Stakeholder Ties With Corporate HQ Move to DC Area

"The Aerospace Corporation Logo", by The Aerospace Corporation, licensed under CC0

The Aerospace Corporation moved its corporate headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area effective March 21.

The location in Chantilly, Virginia, is closer to key customers and stakeholders, Aerospace said Thursday. There is also a plan to invest $100 million in its former HQ at the El Segundo campus in California.

Steve Isakowitz, president and CEO of Aerospace, said, “By shifting our headquarters to the Washington, D.C. metro region, we will deepen our ties with key decision makers and stakeholders, and reaffirm our commitment to working side-by-side with our partners as they carry out our nation’s critical missions.”

Meanwhile, the investment at the company’s main engineering and technology campus in El Segundo is expected to help enhance technical expertise and strengthen ties with the region’s technical workforce, talent base and universities.

Aerospace operates as a federally-funded space-focused research and development center. Its customer base includes the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and NASA. The non-profit corporation is a technical adviser to military and civil space agencies.