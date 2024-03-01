Textron, General Dynamics to Design ARV Prototypes for Marine Corps

Textron Systems and General Dynamics‘ land systems division have been awarded contracts worth $22.7 million combined to design advanced reconnaissance vehicle prototypes equipped with a 30 mm medium-caliber autocannon for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Under an $11.8 million contract, Textron will build an ARV-30 prototype vehicle at its facility in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

General Dynamics Land Systems also secured a $10.9 million contract to deliver its version of the prototype vehicle to the service branch.

DOD expects work under both contracts to conclude by Sept. 24.

Army Contracting Command will fund the contracts using the Marine Corps’ fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

In July 2021, the Marine Corps selected Textron and GDLS to build ARV prototypes that will host a suite of command, control, communications and computer equipment for sensing and communications.