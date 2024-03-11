in Foreign Military Sales, News

State Department Clears $111M Sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to North Macedonia

Joint Light Tactical Vehicle/US Army
Joint Light Tactical, Vehicle

The Department of State has approved North Macedonia’s request to procure Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and associated program and logistics support services from the U.S. government under a potential foreign military sales agreement worth $111 million.

Oshkosh Defense, AM General, Leonardo DRS and L3Harris Technologies will serve as principal contractors in the proposed FMS deal, which includes the procurement of 18 additional M1278A1/A2 JLTV heavy gun carriers and seven JLTV general purpose vehicles, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday.

The proposed transaction also covers Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations; CROWS spare parts; M2A1 machine guns with support equipment; vehicle integration kits; Javelin integration bracket kit; technical engineering; and JLTV integration support services.

The government of North Macedonia expects the FMS deal to improve its capacity to counter existing and future threats by enabling it to take part in NATO operations and deter adversaries.

Deployment of up to five U.S. government representatives to North Macedonia for a period of up to five years will be required under the proposed sale.

Written by Jane Edwards

