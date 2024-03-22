SOSi’s Charles O’Brien, Julian Setian on Impact of AI on Federal Law Enforcement

SOS International executives discussed the growing use of artificial intelligence in the federal government, particularly in the field of law enforcement.

Charles O’Brien, vice president of civil solutions at SOSi, talked about how AI and machine learning could help government authorities accelerate the process of authenticating information about individuals, specifically in processing newly arrived non-citizens at the U.S. border, according to an article published on SOSI’s website.

“As we’re trying to process non-citizens, they’re presenting all kinds of documents to confirm their identity,” O’Brien said.

“But how do we know they are who they say they are? By implementing AI into our processing systems, our point-of-contact communications could be almost instant, which will not only improve efficiency but also limit our country’s risk exposure,” he added.

SOSi President and CEO Julian Setian cited how the company uses AI and ML to help the government speed up the decision-making process while ensuring security and trust when implementing the technologies through the adoption of blockchain-based security.

“But to fully realize the benefits of these emerging technologies: sustained investment is needed for updating legacy systems, training civil servants and developing supportive policies,” said Setian, a 2024 Wash100 awardee. “The key is integrating AI, blockchain, and other innovations natively into government infrastructure workflows.”

The SOSi chief executive noted that human oversight and ethics should play a key role in implementing emerging technologies like AI and ML.