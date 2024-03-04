Siraaj Hasan Promoted to Booz Allen National Cyber VP

Siraaj Hasan, a 25-year veteran of Booz Allen Hamilton, has assumed the position of vice president of national cyber with oversight of the McLean, Virginia-based consulting firm’s U.S. Cyber Command business.

He announced his promotion in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

Apart from serving as national cyber market lead, Hasan will serve as director of Booz Allen’s cyber exercise, training and wargaming business and lead cyber workforce and cyber range development efforts.

Hasan, a certified Project Management Professional, recently received the Black Engineer of the Year award in recognition of his technical contributions to industry.

At Booz Allen, he has spent the past 10 years offering cyber expertise to senior officials in support of the Department of Defense’s national cyber mission.

Hasan is a principal at Booz Allen and chair of the firm’s Global Multicultural Business Resource Group.