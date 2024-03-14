in Executive Moves, News

Semiconductor Industry Veteran Stacy Smith Named Intel Board Member

Stacy Smith
Stacy Smith, a semiconductor industry executive, has joined the board of directors of Intel, bringing to the board his decades of leadership experience in manufacturing and operations, branding, sales and marketing.

He will serve on the board’s audit and finance committee in addition to his role as an independent director, the company said Wednesday.

“[Smith’s] expertise in finance and leading capital allocation strategies in the capital-intensive semiconductor industry will be additive to Intel’s board as the company continues its efforts to create a globally resilient semiconductor supply chain,” said Frank Yeary, chairman of the board at Intel.

Smith currently serves as executive chairman of Kioxia and board chairman at Autodesk. He also sits on the board of Wolfspeed.

He first joined Intel in 1988 and held various leadership roles for nearly three decades at the Santa Clara, California-based technology company, including chief financial officer, chief information officer and general manager of Intel’s sales and marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Before he retired in 2018, he was group president of manufacturing, operations and sales at Intel.

Smith said he is excited to join Intel’s board as the company advances its IDM 2.0 strategies to expand its presence in emerging compute markets.

