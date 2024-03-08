SAIC to Enhance Business Operations at Defense Undersecretary’s Office Under $96M Contract; Vinnie DiFronzo Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has booked a $96 million contract from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to help modernize critical business operations, including policies and procedures.
Under the contract, the company said Thursday it will increase data reuse and reduce internal organizational operational delivery times.
“[OUSD(R&E)] delivers crucial technology capabilities to warfighters,” described Vinnie DiFronzo, executive vice president of the Air Force and Combatant Command Business Group at SAIC. He added the award builds on the company’s long-term partnership with the agency.
SAIC will use its data management, knowledge management and strategic planning capabilities for the enhancement initiative.
In September 2023, SAIC secured a $96.4 million contract from the Washington Headquarters Services to provide the OUSD(R&E) with scientific engineering and technical assistance support services.