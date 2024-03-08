SAIC to Enhance Business Operations at Defense Undersecretary’s Office Under $96M Contract; Vinnie DiFronzo Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has booked a $96 million contract from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to help modernize critical business operations , including policies and procedures.

Under the contract, the company said Thursday it will increase data reuse and reduce internal organizational operational delivery times.

“[OUSD(R&E)] delivers crucial technology capabilities to warfighters,” described Vinnie DiFronzo , executive vice president of the Air Force and Combatant Command Business Group at SAIC. He added the award builds on the company’s long-term partnership with the agency.

SAIC will use its data management, knowledge management and strategic planning capabilities for the enhancement initiative.

In September 2023, SAIC secured a $96.4 million contract from the Washington Headquarters Services to provide the OUSD(R&E) with scientific engineering and technical assistance support services.