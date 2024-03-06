SAIC Partners With Aras to Enhance Digital Engineering Ecosystem

Science Applications International Corp. is integrating a product lifecycle management platform developed by Aras into its digital engineering software, ReadyOne.

Aras on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with SAIC to create an end-to-end, single-source-of-truth architecture for critical infrastructure manufacturers and other industries.

ReadyOne Digital Engineering Ecosystems are custom-built by SAIC for customers in defense contracting and hosted on a cloud environment to enhance their DE process.

The Aras Innovator PLM technology will serve as the foundation of ReadyOne under the strategic partnership, allowing for greater data sharing, transparency and collaboration.

“As organizations at all levels continue to grapple with digital transformation initiatives, the availability of real-time, accurate data throughout the engineering process will enable better informed decision making – and result in faster, more effective results. Tools may come and go, but data is the key to success,” remarked Chris Finlay, vice president of innovation at SAIC.