Saab to Build New Munitions Facility in US, Manufacture Weapons & Missile Systems

Saab has announced plans to build a new munitions facility in the U.S.

The Swedish defense and security company said Tuesday it is growing its footprint in America and the new facility could boost munitions production capacity and strengthen its global supply chain.

Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab Inc., said, “Saab is growing its business in the United States and delivering on our promise to increase and modernize domestic production of our close combat and missile weapon systems.”

The new site will support the engineering and production of missile weapon systems for the U.S. military, including components for the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb system and close combat weapons. Saab developed GLSDB, a long-range precision munition, in partnership with Boeing.

Saab will finalize the site location and groundbreaking schedule this year. It aims to start production by 2026.