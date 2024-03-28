in Contract Awards, News

RTX Secures $287M Navy Contract Modification for Tomahawk Block IV Missile Modernization Support

RTX logo/www.rtx.com
RTX Secures $287M Navy Contract Modification for Tomahawk Block IV Missile Modernization Support
Navy contract award

RTX subsidiary Raytheon has received a potential two-year, $287 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to provide recertification and modernization support for 166 Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round missiles.

The modification also includes missile obsolescence and health monitoring, depot support, software maintenance and related hardware procurement services, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The contract option was issued under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in 2020.

Work will occur in Arizona, Michigan, Arkansas, Nebraska, Florida, California, West Virginia, Alabama, Connecticut and other sites within the continental U.S. through March 2026.

Naval Air Systems Command will obligate funds upon issuance of individual orders.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardcontract modificationDefense DepartmentDODGovconmissileNaval Air Systems CommandNavyRTXTomahawkTomahawk Block IV

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

DHS to Release Solicitation for FEMA Enterprise Acquisition Support Services Contract
DHS to Release Solicitation for FEMA Enterprise Acquisition Support Services Contract
Wash100 Honors Paul Smith Anew for Leading RGS to Key Hire, New Product Release, Industry Partnerships
Wash100 Honors Paul Smith Anew for Leading RGS to Key Hire, New Product Release, Industry Partnerships