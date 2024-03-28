RTX Secures $287M Navy Contract Modification for Tomahawk Block IV Missile Modernization Support

RTX subsidiary Raytheon has received a potential two-year, $287 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to provide recertification and modernization support for 166 Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round missiles.

The modification also includes missile obsolescence and health monitoring, depot support, software maintenance and related hardware procurement services, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The contract option was issued under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in 2020.

Work will occur in Arizona, Michigan, Arkansas, Nebraska, Florida, California, West Virginia, Alabama, Connecticut and other sites within the continental U.S. through March 2026.

Naval Air Systems Command will obligate funds upon issuance of individual orders.