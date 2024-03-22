Raytheon Demos LTAMDS Radar’s IBCS Integration, Target Detection Capability

An RTX business has completed another live-fire demonstration of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, the advanced, 360-degree air and missile defense radar it is developing for the U.S. Army.

The defense contractor said Thursday Raytheon conducted a series of exercises showcasing LTAMDS’ integration with the Integrated Battle Command System, the radar’s tracking of a cruise missile surrogate and its relay of target track information to IBCS to guide a PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missile to intercept the target at high altitude, high speed and at a long range.

The recent demonstration came after a number of developmental testing milestones the program achieved in 2023, including air breathing threat and ballistic missile live fires and contractor verification testing. In 2024, Raytheon plans to deploy a full sector capability following other tests. It has six LTAMDS radars currently undergoing integration and tests at government and company sites.

“The solid performance of the radar against these complex and realistic threats validates the radar’s design and demonstrates how this capability will transform the air and missile defense mission,” shared Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon.

LTAMDS is an active electronically scanned array radar powered by Raytheon-manufactured Gallium Nitride. It is intended to help defense against manned and unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and hypersonics and other threats.