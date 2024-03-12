Ray Munoz Appointed CEO of Spectra Aerospace & Defense

Ray Munoz , formerly a board member and chief executive officer of Safran Data Systems, has been named CEO of Spectra Aerospace & Defense , a Georgia-based producer of advanced rugged electronics services for aerospace and defense platforms.

Spectra said Monday that Munoz brings to the role 25 years of leadership experience in the international aerospace and defense markets and technical experience from his over five years of military service in the U.S. Navy.

Munoz expressed pride at being appointed chief executive and said, “Given the rapid advancements in the industry, I see immense potential for Spectra to harness these changes and deliver unparalleled value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Before his tenure at Safran Data Systems, Munoz primarily focused on directing business development initiatives at various companies, including Ultra’s subsidiaries, what was then L3 Technologies and Agere Systems – now LSI Corporation.