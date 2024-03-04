QED Systems Lands $383M Navy Ship Maintenance Support Contract

QED Systems has secured a potential five-year, $383 million contract to provide specification development and availability execution support services in support of the U.S. Navy’s ship maintenance efforts.

The company will support the maintenance of the Navy’s guided-missile destroyers and cruisers, landing platform dock, dock landing ships, landing helicopter assault, amphibious assault ships and littoral combat ships, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The contract has a one-year base period valued at $9.7 million and options to extend work for four years.

Fifty percent of work will occur in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the rest will be done in San Diego, California; Marysville, Washington; and Atlantic Beach, Florida.

Naval Sea Systems Command received one bid for the cost-plus-award-fee contract via a competitive acquisition and will obligate $5.2 million in the Navy’s fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds.