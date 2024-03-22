PSC Board Adds Oracle’s Kim Lynch, 2 Other Industry Leaders; David Berteau Quoted

Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government defense and intelligence at Oracle and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, and two other industry leaders were added to the board of directors of the Professional Services Council, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

Lynch, whose term runs through Dec. 31, 2026, will serve on the PSC board with Ricardo Michel, executive director of Palladium International, Dec. 31, 2026; Jennifer Welham, senior vice president of health, people and human services at ICF, Dec. 31, 2025; and other previously elected members.

“This group of executives represents decades of experience, innovation, and knowledge from the government contracting community,” said David Berteau, president and CEO of PSC and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “Their continued leadership strengthens our standing as the voice of the government technology and professional services industry.”

The board members will help the national trade association set directions and policy goals intended to foster federal government contractor connections and to represent government technology and professional services industry leaders.

In December 2023, PSC also named new board officers and executive committee members, including Zachary Parker, president, CEO and director at DLH, as PSC board chair, and John Heller, president and CEO of Amentum and another Wash100 awardee, as vice chair.