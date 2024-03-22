Parry Labs to Deliver Edge Computing Hardware to General Atomics for MQ-9A Aircraft Modernization

Parry Labs will provide an Intel server-class edge computing hardware to General Atomic for use in the modernization of the U.S. Air Force’s MQ-9A aircraft, a remotely piloted aircraft built by GA’s aeronautical systems business.

The delivery of Edge Compute Hyper and Edge Compute Autonomy systems to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. will be made under a potential $13 million subcontract award, Parry Labs said Thursday.

Parry Labs’ EC Hyper is built to offer a centralized communications hub with compute power and high-density input/output for simultaneous multiple onboard system connectivity and management. It could be paired with the EC Autonomy module developed to provide GPU compute power in support of real-time app execution.

“Parry Labs is excited to deliver cutting-edge open mission system architecture and edge compute capability to meet the warfighters’ needs now and in the future,” said Parry Labs CEO John Parkes. “This work will enable the Air Force to expand operational reach to new mission sets for the MQ-9A.”