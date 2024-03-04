in Contract Awards, News

Palantir USG Secures DISA Contract for DOD Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Planning Tool Prototyping Effort

OTA award

Palantir Technologies subsidiary has received an other transaction authority contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency to develop a planning tool prototype for the Department of Defense’s Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations.

DISA said Friday that under the $9.8 million OTA, Palantir USG will work with the U.S. Strategic Command and the combatant command JEMSMO Cells to create the Electromagnetic Battle Management – Joint Decision Support prototype.

EMBM-J Program Manager Betsy Park said, “EMBM-J will play a critical role in ensuring that our forces are able to achieve EMS superiority across every warfighting domain.”

The prototype is being designed to integrate with existing service-provided EMBM tools and processes to enhance interoperability between combatant commands and Joint Task Force JEMSOCs, as well as their counterparts at the component level.

Additionally, the prototype will be web-based and constructed to meet DOD Cloud Computing Impact Level 6 standards.

Written by Kacey Roberts

