Northrop Grumman Secures Army Digital Radar Warning Receiver Production Contract

Northrop Grumman has secured a five-year contract from the U.S. Army to produce the initial batches of next-generation digital radar warning receivers designed to protect military assets from advanced airborne threats.

The AN/APR-39E(V)2 is an open-architecture technology that uses a smart antenna and advanced processing to detect radio frequency threats over a broad range of spectrum, including the millimeter-wave band of frequencies, Northop said Monday.

The advanced sensor includes clutter reduction and threat geolocation capabilities enabling warfighters to improve survivability in complex environments and features an open-architecture design allowing rapid integration of electronic warfare capabilities in the future.

“The APR-39E(V)2 is a sophisticated, more agile radar warning receiver that outpaces emerging threats. It provides a generational leap in capability over previous radar warning systems,” said James Conroy, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop.