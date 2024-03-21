in Contract Awards, Intelligence, News

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards BAE Systems $182M GEOINT Enterprise Modeling Services Contract

BAE Systems was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract not exceeding $182 million by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The aerospace company said Wednesday that under the contract, it will provide advanced geospatial intelligence enterprise modeling services collectively referred to as GEM Cutter.

Modeling supports users within the defense intelligence community by working to identify patterns in imagery and geospatial data.

GEM Cutter itself features the ability to integrate with existing enterprise solutions. It also comes with Analyst Workbench, an interactive location that allows for the introduction of various new capabilities, including data analytics and artificial intelligence.

According to BAE Systems’ Meg Redlin, GEM Cutter works to optimize “the speed and relevance of decision making.”

Redlin, the mission systems product line director, also touted BAE’s investment in GEM Cutter, adding, “This new solution offers unparalleled capabilities, automating the user’s ability to move from time-consuming data curation to sense making.”

Written by Aidan Daly

