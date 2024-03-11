in News

NASA Posts Solicitation for Space Weather Next L1 Series Coronagraph Instruments

L1 flight instruments

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center has released a solicitation for the development of flight instruments for the Space Weather Next Lagrange 1 Series Coronagraph program.

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that NASA will launch a full and open competition to design, analyze, develop and fabricate three flight coronagraph instruments for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite program.

The coronagraph flight model instruments will each consist of a detector, telescope and associated electronics and harnesses.

Tasks will include integrating, calibrating, evaluating and supporting the launch and on-orbit check-out of the flight instruments; supplying and maintaining the instrument ground support equipment and ground processing algorithms; and supporting the Mission Operations Center at the NOAA Satellite Operations Facility.

The Space Weather Next Program’s L1 Series Mission aims to develop two observatories that will provide NOAA with observational continuity of coronal mass ejection imagery and solar wind data. 

