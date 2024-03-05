NASA Announces Winners of IDIQ Deal for Flight & Payload Integration Services

NASA has awarded 15 companies spots on a five-year, $45 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of the Flight Opportunities and Small Spacecraft Technology programs.

Winning contractors will be tasked to provide flight services and carry out the integration of payloads like science instruments and technology demonstrations onto a variety of platforms, including suborbital rockets, balloons and satellites, NASA said Monday.

Work under the contract will be carried out to support the testing of procedures and technologies for space operations.

The awardees are:

Aerostar International

Angstrom Designs

Astrobotic Technology

Astro Digital US

Blue Origin Texas

Galactic Enterprises

Loft Orbital Federal

Momentus Space

Near Space Corp.

Rocket Lab USA

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Spire Global

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems

Varda Space Industries

World View Enterprises

The services to be provided under this deal will benefit not only NASA but other government agencies as well.