Metron, Cellula Enter Into Long-Duration UUV Capability Development Partnership; Van Gurley Quoted

Metron and Cellula Robotics will develop long-duration uncrewed underwater vehicle platforms for U.S. defense, offshore energy, marine scientific exploration and subsea telecommunications markets under a strategic partnership agreement.

Metron said Tuesday it will integrate its Resilient Mission Autonomy portfolio with Cellula’s Solus and Imotus families of vehicles to provide artificial intelligence-powered situational awareness and real-time mission adaption capabilities.

The companies will work to support long-duration UUV operations with zero carbon emissions by equipping Solus-LR and Solus-XR platforms with Cellula’s hydrogen fuel cell technology.

“This strategic collaboration signifies a major milestone in harnessing the expertise of Metron and Cellula to advance the frontier of long duration, multi-payload subsea capabilities,” said Van Gurley, president CEO of Metron.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Cellula to deliver disruptive innovations that will enable greater capability and impact for U.S. Defense and commercial clients,” Gurley added.

Through the partnership, both companies will deliver joint platforms to national security and commercial offshore energy clients and participate in offshore energy inspection and survey technology development efforts.