Mayur Ahuja Promoted to Division Vice President and Deputy Program Manager at Jacobs

Mayur Ahuja announced on LinkedIn Monday his promotion to division vice president and deputy program manager of the Johnson Space Center Engineering, Technology and Science contract at Jacobs , transitioning from his role as director of engineering of JETS.

Ahuja initially joined Jacobs in 2005 and stayed with the company for eight years. During that term, he served as facility configuration manager, then manager of the avionics, biomedical robotics and astromaterials group and deputy director of engineering for the JETS contract.

In 2014, he moved to Halliburton, where he assumed the role of global facilities manager. His stint at Halliburton also saw him serving in other capacities such as global discipline manager and technology leader.

Returning to Jacobs in 2020, Ahuja assumed his most recent role as director of engineering.

His professional journey also includes working as a project manager at JCMS Inc. and as a plan approval engineer for the city of Philadelphia.