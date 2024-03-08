Maxar to Continue Work With L3Harris on SDA Tracking Layer Program

Maxar Technologies ‘ space systems business will continue supporting L3Harris Technologies in the development of missile warning and tracking satellites for the Space Development Agency.

For SDA’s Tranche 2 Tracking Layer constellation of low-Earth satellites program, Maxar said Thursday it will design and produce 18 Maxar 300 spacecraft platforms and provide associated support.

In August 2022, L3Harris also engaged Maxar to design and build 14 spacecraft platforms for SDA’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer .

The second phase intends to bolster the agency’s capability in providing global, persistent indications, detection, warning and tracking of conventional and advanced missile threats.

“Our work on both the Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 Tracking Layers illustrates Maxar Space Systems’ ability to leverage our decades of deep commercial experience for new, complex programs on behalf of national security interests,” commented Chris Johnson, CEO of Maxar Space Systems.