Mary Robinson Named VP of Business Development at Advanced IT Concepts

Mary Robinson , formerly senior director of business development at Concurrent Technologies Corporation , announced on LinkedIn Friday her appointment as vice president of BD at Advanced IT Concepts .

Before her tenure at CTC, Robinson held key roles in business development, serving as chief of staff of BD at Navistar Defense and executive director of planning and strategy at Technology Service Corporation.

She also previously served as president and CEO of Mar Consulting, a firm specializing in business development, capture, price-to-win strategies, performance excellence and operations and business execution.