in Executive Moves, News

Mary Robinson Named VP of Business Development at Advanced IT Concepts

Mary Robinson/LinkedIn
Mary Robinson Named VP of Business Development at Advanced IT Concepts
Mary Robinson, VP of Business Development, Advanced IT Concepts

Mary Robinson, formerly senior director of business development at Concurrent Technologies Corporation, announced on LinkedIn Friday her appointment as vice president of BD at Advanced IT Concepts.

Before her tenure at CTC, Robinson held key roles in business development, serving as chief of staff of BD at Navistar Defense and executive director of planning and strategy at Technology Service Corporation.

She also previously served as president and CEO of Mar Consulting, a firm specializing in business development, capture, price-to-win strategies, performance excellence and operations and business execution.

Additionally, Robinson worked for over two decades at BAE Systems, where she held various positions including vice president of BD for the company’s global mission solutions and systems engineering solutions divisions.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Advanced IT ConceptsBAE SystemsConcurrent Technologies Corporationexecutive moveGovconMar ConsultingMary RobinsonNavistar DefenseTechnology Service Corporation

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Leidos, RTX Subsidiary Win Contracts to Support DARPA's Quantum Augmented Network
Leidos, RTX Subsidiary Win Contracts to Support DARPA’s Quantum Augmented Network
NASA Posts Solicitation for Space Weather Next L1 Series Coronagraph Instruments
NASA Posts Solicitation for Space Weather Next L1 Series Coronagraph Instruments