ManTech to Provide Software Development Services Under Air Force Recompete Contract; David Hathaway Quoted

ManTech has secured a five-year, $44 million recompete contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver software development services for the Secretary of the Air Force’s Office of Studies and Analysis.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said Monday it will be responsible for software modification and maintenance, configuration management and analytical support for operating modeling and simulation tools.

David Hathaway, executive vice president and general manager of ManTech’s defense sector, commented, “Modeling and simulation are mission-critical to determining the performance of all systems – including weapons – and their success in supporting theater-level conflicts in air, space and cyberspace.”

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract underwent a competitive acquisition process, ManTech noted.