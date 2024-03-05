in Contract Awards, News

ManTech to Provide Software Development Services Under Air Force Recompete Contract; David Hathaway Quoted

Image Title: David Hathaway Source: ManTech
ManTech to Provide Software Development Services Under Air Force Recompete Contract; David Hathaway Quoted
David Hathaway, EVP & General Manager, ManTech

ManTech has secured a five-year, $44 million recompete contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver software development services for the Secretary of the Air Force’s Office of Studies and Analysis.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said Monday it will be responsible for software modification and maintenance, configuration management and analytical support for operating modeling and simulation tools.

David Hathaway, executive vice president and general manager of ManTech’s defense sector, commented, “Modeling and simulation are mission-critical to determining the performance of all systems – including weapons – and their success in supporting theater-level conflicts in air, space and cyberspace.”

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract underwent a competitive acquisition process, ManTech noted.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardDavid HathawayGovconmantechOffice of Studies and AnalysisSecretary of the Air Forcesoftware developmentUS Air Force

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

DHS Posts RFI for Follow-on Architecture, Development & Platform Technical Services Contract
DHS Posts RFI for Follow-on Architecture, Development & Platform Technical Services Contract
ECS Secures $190M Army Contract for AI Development, Integration; John Heneghan Quoted
ECS Secures $190M Army Contract for AI Development, Integration; John Heneghan Quoted