ManTech to Digitally Transform App Suite Under $166M DHA Contract; Stephen Deitz Quoted

The Defense Health Agency has awarded ManTech a five-year, $166 million contract to conduct cloud migration and other technical support for an information technology program management office at the agency.

The award is a hybrid new business/recompete win that expects ManTech to utilize DevSecOps strategies and a Scaled Agile Framework , or SAFe, to assist the Medical Logistics IT PMO, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Monday.

In a statement, Stephen Deitz , an executive vice president and general manager of ManTech’s federal civilian business, explained that the contract enables the company to digitally transform a “a large, complex suite of applications.” These programs are crucial tools for the DHA to bring efficient medical services to all of the service branches year-round.

ManTech’s work will include updating, sustaining and building on migration efforts to the Amazon Web Services cloud. The suite of programs they are enhancing will impact a reported 25,000 military and civilian users and over 940,000 daily supply requests and queries.

“We are fully aligned to supporting the client’s commitment to enable ready, reliable care anytime, anywhere through modernized, integrated and resilient medical logistics capability at home and abroad,” Deitz added.