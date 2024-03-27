in Cybersecurity, News

Lumen, Zscaler to Support Agencies With Zero Trust Network Access Offering; Jason Schulman Quoted

Jason Schulman / Lumen Technologies
Lumen, Zscaler to Support Agencies With Zero Trust Network Access Offering; Lumen's Jason Schulman Quoted
Jason Schulman, National, VP of Federal Sales,, Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies and Zscaler have teamed up to offer a managed zero trust network access service designed to help government agencies and affiliates mitigate cybersecurity risks by safeguarding access to their critical data and infrastructure.

The Lumen Managed Zero Trust Network Access with Zscaler platform reflects Lumen’s knowledge in cybersecurity threat protection and experience with government cybersecurity requirements as well as Zscaler’s expertise in adherence to the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, FIPS and other government compliance standards, according to a blog post published Monday on Lumen’s website.

“Lumen is excited for the transformation and acceleration we can bring to our public sector customers’ cybersecurity journey through our managed zero trust network access offering and partnership with Zscaler,” said Jason Schulman, national vice president of federal sales at Lumen.

“Their market leadership and integration with a multitude of other security solutions make Zscaler a valuable partner in reducing both complexity and security costs for our customers,” added Schulman.

According to the blog post, ZTNA is a major component of the Secure Access Service Edge framework, runs on an adaptive trust model, could provide employees fast access to applications and could help streamline access to cloud environments. The strategy serves as a modern alternative to virtual private networks.

