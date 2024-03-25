in Contract Awards, News

Lockheed Books Navy Order for Submarine Electronic Warfare System

Photo Contributor: Aleksandr Merkushev/Shutterstock
Lockheed Books Navy Order for Submarine Electronic Warfare System
Submarine system

Lockheed Martin will deliver a submarine electronic warfare system to the U.S. Navy under a $27.1 million order awarded against an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The delivery order covers modernization kits, equipment and installation and the defense contractor’s work in Syracuse, New York is expected to wrap up by May 2026, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The Navy will obligate the full award value from its fiscal 2024 other procurement funds at the time of award.

In April 2023, the company was previously awarded a $73.1 million delivery order for submarine modernization kits, equipment and installation. Work at the company’s NY location runs through August 2025.

The Naval Sea Systems Command serves as the contracting activity for both awards.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract modificationdelivery orderelectronic warfareGovconLockheed Martinnaval sea systems commandsubmarine systemU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Dave Calhoun to Step Down as Boeing CEO in Series of Leadership Changes
Dave Calhoun to Step Down as Boeing CEO in Series of Leadership Changes
Dave Bissett Promoted to Senior Vice President at NextGen Federal Systems
Dave Bissett Promoted to Senior Vice President at NextGen Federal Systems