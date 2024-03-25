Lockheed Books Navy Order for Submarine Electronic Warfare System

Lockheed Martin will deliver a submarine electronic warfare system to the U.S. Navy under a $27.1 million order awarded against an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The delivery order covers modernization kits, equipment and installation and the defense contractor’s work in Syracuse, New York is expected to wrap up by May 2026, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The Navy will obligate the full award value from its fiscal 2024 other procurement funds at the time of award.

In April 2023, the company was previously awarded a $73.1 million delivery order for submarine modernization kits, equipment and installation. Work at the company’s NY location runs through August 2025.

The Naval Sea Systems Command serves as the contracting activity for both awards.