Lockheed Awarded $71M Navy Contract for Logistics Support & Repair Services

Lockheed Martin has secured a seven-year, $71.3 million contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver performance-based logistics for the Consolidated Automated Support System family of testers that supports naval aviation systems at the intermediate maintenance level.

Additionally, the Department of Defense said Thursday the contractor will offer repair services for the Navy, Marine Corps and foreign military sales customers.

Work locations and funding allocations will be determined with each order. Lockheed is slated to provide the services until March 2031.