Lockheed, Army Test Extended-Range GMLRS Rocket Ahead of Production Phase

Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System/Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Army demonstrated the extended-range variant of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System during an operational test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, paving the way for the rocket to move to the fielding and production phase.

Two ER GMLRS rockets were fired from the Army’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher against a target and met missile performance criteria in terms of flight trajectory, range and accuracy from launch to impact, Lockheed said Thursday.

“The Army’s success in this operational test further demonstrates the readiness of ER GMLRS and overall capability of our family of munitions,” said Jay Price, vice president for precision fires at Lockheed. “Our capabilities provide range options, affordability and of course the continued precision of this enhanced system.”

Under the production phase, the EM GMLRS rockets will be manufactured at Lockheed’s Precision Fires Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas.

The company also produces the unitary and alternative-warhead variants of the GMLRS for the Army, Marine Corps and international customers. 

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

