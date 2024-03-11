Leidos, RTX Subsidiary Win Contracts to Support DARPA’s Quantum Augmented Network

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency awarded contracts to Leidos and Raytheon BBN, an RTX company, for services related to the Quantum Augmented Network program.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts, valued at $8.5 million for Leidos and $7.5 million for BBN, is for the development of a hybrid quantum-based communication network specifically for critical infrastructure security, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Leidos has until June 2028 to complete the contract, which it will carry out in Virginia, Alabama, California and Texas. An initial $5 million has been obligated for the effort.

For the Raytheon BBN contract, $4.9 million was obligated at the time of the award. Work will be performed in Massachusetts, Arizona, Texas and California until December 2025.

The companies were chosen out of 18 bids responding to the agency’s broad agency announcement in June.