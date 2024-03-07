Leidos, AWS Sign Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement; Steve Hull Quoted

Leidos has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, a partnership that will see the two companies leverage their strengths to deliver innovations benefiting public sector and commercial customers.

The multi-year SCA dedicates enterprise data management and analysis, automation and artificial intelligence resources and utilizes multi-domain operations capabilities to enable go-to-market offerings, Leidos said Wednesday.

Steve Hull, president of the digital modernization sector at Leidos, said, “Through this agreement, Leidos will align our investments in federal mission solutions with AWS’s portfolio of cloud computing and enterprise data management services to enhance innovation and efficiency for our customers.”

Leidos’ former collaborations with AWS involved the delivery of various capabilities to the Department of Defense and the federal government, including contact-center-as-a-service solutions, cloud migration and workforce development.