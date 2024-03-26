KBR Lands $60M DHA Task Order for Cybersecurity Support; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has received a one-year, $60.7 million task order for cybersecurity services from the Defense Health Agency. If all options are exercised, the task order could be extended for an additional three years and expand to $245.6 million in total value.

Under the Seaport NxG indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, KBR is charged with conducting cybersecurity and information assurance work for the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, such as evaluation and authorization execution and security control testing, the Houston, Texas-based company said Tuesday.

“This is a new contract for KBR and we’re excited to demonstrate our high-end services and sophisticated cyber expertise in support of NIWC Atlantic’s continuous drive for innovative cybersecurity technologies and solutions,” remarked Byron Bright , president of KBR Government Solutions and a five-time consecutive Wash100 Award winner.

Bright went on to explain that the DHA’s infrastructure has impacts across the military health system, so its protection is essential. KBR’s portfolio of cyber technologies are conversant and amenable to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s risk management framework, or RMF and the contracted work is meant to aid the DHA’s own RMF.

Since KBR can administer compliance testing with NIST standards, it can test and validate cybersecurity activities against government expectations, to ensure fidelity to federal specifications. Additional work under the contract includes cyber tool development and cybersecurity sustainment efforts.

Work will be performed both domestically in the U.S. and internationally.