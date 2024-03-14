Juan Navarro Appointed President and CEO of Advanced IT Concepts

Juan Navarro , an experienced information technology professional who previously served as CEO of HDT Global , has been appointed as the new president and CEO of Advanced IT Concepts .

He will assume responsibility for guiding the company through its upcoming phase of growth, the Florida-based company said Wednesday.

“This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience in strategic partnerships and enterprise software to contribute to AITC’s mission of delivering advanced IT capabilities. I look forward to leading AITC into its next chapter of growth,” said Navarro.

Before his tenure at HDT Global, Navarro held leadership positions at Domo Tactical Communications, Chemring Group, SER and Tumbleweed Communications.