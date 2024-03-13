Jerry Ambrosh Named Chief Growth Officer of Planned Systems International

Jerry Ambrosh , formerly vice president of business development at Science Applications International Corp. , has assumed the role of chief growth officer at Planned Systems International , an information technology services provider.

He will lead the integration efforts of the company’s consulting, digital and managed services units, Virginia-based PSI said Tuesday.

Ambrosh possesses over two decades of professional experience. His work focused on leading corporate strategic initiatives and fostering substantial sales expansion in both the public and private markets.

Ambrosh previously served as chief BD officer of PSI from March 2016 to November 2017, helping position PSI for the acquisition of its subsidiaries including QuarterLine, Advanced Technologies & Laboratories and ProSphere.