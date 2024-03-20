Iron Mountain Government Solutions’ Melissa Carson on Cloud-Based Intelligent Document Processing Tools

According to Melissa Carson of Iron Mountain Government Solutions, cloud-based intelligent document processing systems could help federal agencies meet the requirement of the National Archives and Records Administration to digitize government records by June, FedTech Magazine reported Tuesday.

“Cloud-based IDP solutions can help extract both structured and unstructured data faster and with better accuracy than traditional methods,” said Carson, vice president and general manager of Iron Mountain Government Solutions. “This provides a quick and cost-effective way to digitize data trapped on paper, microfiche, tapes and more.”

She called on agencies to develop an order for how and when they would digitize older documents.

Carson shared her thoughts on the traditional scanning process and stated that most organizations perform digitization on an ad hoc basis.

“Plus, if not organized at the enterprise level, the agency will end up with many individual digital repositories with different metadata taxonomies spread across multiple departments,” she noted.

“This completely misses the primary digitization goals of centralized visibility, ease of access and a repository ready to be accessioned to NARA,” Carson added.