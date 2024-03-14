in Contract Awards, News

Iron EagleX Awarded Contract to Support SOCOM Intelligence Data Science Team

Iron EagleX Awarded Contract to Support SOCOM Intelligence Data Science Team
Contract award

The U.S. Special Operations Command awarded Iron EagleX a $29 million contract to assist in the establishment of an Intelligence Data Science Team for Program Executive Office – Special Operations Forces Digital Applications.

The Department of Defense announced Wednesday that the company will collaborate with IDST analysts to integrate and engineer data using SOCOM’s SOF Networks at the command’s headquarters.

The contract has a base performance period of 12 months and an option to extend for another year. The IDST team and its contractor will serve the Special Operations command forward elements, Theatre Special Operations Command, Special Operations joint task forces and Special Operations and Combined Joint Special Operations task forces.

The small business set-aside contract involved incremental obligations totaling $4 million at the time of the award.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardGovconIron EagleXPEO SDA Intelligence Data Science TeamU.S. Special Operations Command

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Semiconductor Industry Veteran Stacy Smith Named Intel Board Member
Semiconductor Industry Veteran Stacy Smith Named Intel Board Member
Ashley Meade Transitions to VP of Operations/AFRICAP Program Manager Post at Amentum
Ashley Meade Transitions to VP of Operations/AFRICAP Program Manager Post at Amentum