Iron Bow Partners With Peraton on $2.8B SOCOM SITEC 3 Task; Tarik Reyes Quoted

Iron Bow Technologies and Peraton will collaborate to deliver advanced information technology and network services to the U.S. Special Operations Command under the latter company’s previously awarded eight-year, $2.8 billion task order.

Under the Special Operations Forces IT Enterprise Contract 3 Enterprise Operations and Maintenance task order , which Peraton received in November 2023 , Iron Bow said Tuesday it will contribute to IT modernization initiatives, provide technology evaluation and innovation and support daily mission requirements.

The team will provide the services to SOCOM, component commands, theater special operations commands, deployed forces, CIO/J6 and end-users.