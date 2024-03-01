in News

Invictus Launches Strategic Expansion Plan for Colorado; Jim Kelly Quoted

James Kelly
Jim Kelly, CEO, Invictus

Invictus International Consulting has unveiled a strategic expansion plan to increase its presence in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as it seeks to strengthen its partnerships with defense and civilian agencies.

The company said Thursday it plans to hire 65 to 130 new employees in the region over the next five to 10 years to help advance its offerings in areas such as cybersecurity, technology and intelligence.

As part of the strategic plan, Invictus will offer an average of $166,000 in annual income to new hires.

“This strategic move allows us to collaborate more closely with our military partners, leverage the talent pool in the region, and continue delivering exceptional solutions to our clients,” said Jim Kelly, CEO of Invictus.

The announcement comes after Invictus concluded transition work on a task order awarded under the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle to provide wide area network support services to the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

