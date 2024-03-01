ICF Awarded $50M in CMS Digital Modernization Contract Extensions; James Morgan Quoted

ICF has received from the Department of Health and Human Services extensions to a pair of contracts for the continuation of cloud migration and digital modernization work in support of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services systems.

The contracts were awarded in late 2023 and are worth $50 million combined, the global consulting and technology services provider said Thursday.

The first award, worth $26 million, will see the continued re-platforming of the legacy Quality Improvement and Evaluation System onto the cloud-based Internet Quality Improvement System. The deal has a period of performance of nine months.

The second award, worth $24 million, will see the continued development of Quality Measures Implementation and Reporting. The cloud-based data collection system will serve to modernize the iQIES’ reporting and data processing features. The deal has a period of performance of 13 months.

James Morgan, ICF’s chief operating officer and a Wash100 awardee, said, “By harnessing our expertise in cloud technology, combined with our health domain expertise and advanced data and analysis tools, ICF is helping CMS migrate and build modernized systems that are scalable, flexible, secure and cost-efficient.”