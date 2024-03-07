IBM Unveils X-Force Cyber Range; Alice Fakir Quoted

IBM has launched a Washington, D.C.-based cyber range that will offer custom training exercises to help U.S. federal agencies and critical infrastructure organizations respond to cyberattacks and threats posed by artificial intelligence.

The company said Wednesday facilitators at the IBM X-Force Cyber Range will guide participants from agencies and companies through a series of breach scenarios and help them navigate resource issues, communication breakdowns and incident reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, among others.

The Cyber Wargame, crisis response and an exercise meant to help participants know the types of tools that hackers use in today’s cyberattacks are some of the immersive simulations the facility will offer.

“From national security threats to supply chain disruptions impacting the goods and services we rely on every day, cyberattacks on government and critical infrastructure can have ramifications that go far beyond the balance sheet,” said Alice Fakir, partner and cybersecurity services lead for the U.S. federal market at IBM Consulting.

Fakir added that the cyber response training the company’s new cyber range will offer could help federal agencies and other organizations better defend against emerging and existing threats and enable them to address federal mandates like those outlined in the Biden administration’s cybersecurity executive order.

The IBM cyber range will offer two free cyber response training exercises for select critical infrastructure providers. The first session will occur in the spring of 2024 and the second event will take place later in the year.

