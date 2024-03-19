Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Gary Hix on Key Considerations for Agencies When Implementing National Cybersecurity Strategy

Gary Hix, chief technology officer of Hitachi Vantara Federal, said federal agencies should consider several factors as they use the National Cybersecurity Strategy as a framework for protecting their systems from cyberthreats, such as prioritizing the modernization of legacy platforms based on the potential business impact of disruption and seeking input from information technology and business teams to understand workflow and operational impacts.

In a commentary published Monday in Nextgov/FCW, Hix wrote that agencies should develop detailed transition plans, provide comprehensive training for cybersecurity and IT teams, perform after-action reviews of modernization efforts, continuously monitor new systems and capabilities and ensure comprehensive security.

“Incorporating elements such as stringent entry controls and surveillance systems into upgrade plans is imperative to fortify overall data protection efforts,” he noted.

The CTO called on agencies to take a holistic approach to technology modernization while building on lessons learned.

“As agencies face the next chapter, they will need to adapt to modernization efforts that balance new technology with training, collaboration, and continuous review,” Hix stated.

“Upgrading legacy systems is ultimately about managing risk and improving resilience so that they’re able to build on early successes and ensure our nation’s cyber defenses evolve to meet increasingly sophisticated threats,” he added.