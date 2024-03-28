Hitachi Vantara Federal Joins IBIA to Advance Identity Management Tools; Gary Hix Quoted

Hitachi Vantara Federal has joined the International Biometrics + Identity Association as a member in the technology and solutions providers category as part of its efforts to help advance the secure deployment and use of biometrics and identity management technologies across the public and private sectors.

“Our journey in this field has been driven by a relentless pursuit of ethical innovation. Joining IBIA amplifies our commitment to shaping a future where security and integrity are paramount in every interaction and we’re looking forward to what we’ll accomplish together,” Gary Hix, chief technology officer at Hitachi Vantara Federal, said in a statement published Wednesday.

Hitachi Vantara Federal will bring to the association its over two decades of developing tailored technologies for government and commercial customers.

“We’re delighted to count Hitachi Vantara Federal among the industry leaders joining the IBIA,” said John Mears, chairman of the IBIA Board.

“Their innovative products and solutions support key benefits of the technology–enhanced privacy and security. We look forward to their contributions to advocacy for our industry,” Mears said.

IBIA is an international trade group that aims to lead the adoption and responsible use of identity management technologies to enhance security and privacy for individuals, organizations and governments worldwide.