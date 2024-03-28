HDT Awarded $433M Army Rigid Wall Shelter Production Contract

Solon, Ohio-based military and expeditionary systems provider HDT Global has won a potential 10-year, $432.6 million contract to provide rigid wall shelters for the U.S. Army.

Army Contracting Command received five offers for the contract through an online solicitation, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The service will determine work locations and obligate funding upon award of each task order and expects work to conclude by March 21, 2034.

The hybrid contract supports the Army Standard Family-Rigid Wall Shelters P1 Expandable/Non Expandable program, which seeks to modernize three types of Army ISO rigid wall shelters: non-expandable, one-sided expandable and two-sided expandable.

“Compared to the legacy ISO Shelters, the ASF-RWS P1 shelters will provide more modular shelters for increased interoperability and scalability with the objective to provide a 50% greater payload for broader mission sets while also being 5% lighter weight while providing suitability in extreme environments for effectiveness around the globe,” the award notice states.

The Army will procure a total of 36 shelter variants under the contract.