HawkEye 360 Welcomes Advisory Board Class of 2024

HawkEye 360 has selected four individuals for its Advisory Board’s Class of 2024.

These appointees include two retired generals – Gen. David Thompson and Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster – as well as Terry McAuliffe and Joan Dempsey , the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

John Serafini , CEO of HawkEye 360, said the company is excited to welcome this “stellar group of advisors.”

“Their wealth of experience and knowledge, spanning government, military, intelligence, and commercial sectors, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence,” he added.

Throughout his 38-year career in the U.S. military, Thompson has served in numerous leadership roles, including the first vice chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force. He has additionally held executive positions within the National Reconnaissance Office, Air Force Warfare Center and U.S. Strategic Command.

McMaster spent 34 years in the U.S. Army, and during his service, he commanded forces in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was also the 25th assistant to the president for national security affairs.

Dempsey previously served as senior partner and executive vice president of Booz Allen Hamilton’s defense and intelligence group, and prior to entering the private sector, she spent 25 years in the U.S. government. During her time in the public sector, she held multiple executive roles within the Intelligence Community.

McAuliffe was selected for his impact on economic development and cybersecurity. He previously served as the 72nd governor of Virginia and chairman of the National Governors Association.

Dempsey and McAuliffe are both returning Advisory Board members. The board is currently made up of 20 members.