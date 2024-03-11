GSA Awards Aleut Subsidiary Spot on Multiple Award Schedule Vehicle for IT Services

Certified Small Disadvantaged Business Aleut Management Services, a subsidiary of Aleut Federal, has been awarded a spot on the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule contract vehicle for special item number 54151S, which covers IT professional services.

Aleut Federal said Saturday on LinkedIn that its subsidiary’s inclusion in GSA MAS highlights the company’s commitment to IT innovation and excellence and will facilitate opportunities to provide various IT services to the government, including network services, database planning and design and programming.

GSA MAS is a government-wide acquisition contract that provides federal agencies access to a large pool of industry partners that offer various products and services. The vehicle also gives small and disadvantaged businesses equitable access to the federal marketplace.

Corey Chambliss, managing director of growth and strategy at Aleut, said, the selection to GSA MAS would allow for the delivery of IT services to customers “efficiently and cost-effectively,” result in company growth and directly benefit shareholders.