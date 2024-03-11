GovCon Index Maintained Positive Trend Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index grew by 1.91% last week, lifting the weekly average to $4,938.26.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time data from 30 key players in the government contracting industry. With the information it provides, users are able to get a glimpse into the performance of each individual company and the current financial trends influencing the field, allowing them to evaluate the overall state of the GovCon market.

AeroVironment led last week’s rise with a notable increase of 22.56%. V2X came in second, rising by 13.85%. The third and fourth slots were taken by Tetra Tech (+5.39%) and Mercury Systems (+4.34%), respectively. Palantir followed closely with a 4.26% increase.

GovCon Index kicked off the week with major gains on Monday, when it rose by 1.21%. This growth continued through Thursday, but was halted on Friday, when the GovCon Index dropped by 0.60%.