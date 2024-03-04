GovCon Index Inched Upward Last Week

Last week, Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed at $4,844.11, a 0.09% increase from the previous week.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that gathers real-time data from 30 major government contractors to provide users with insights into the performance of these organizations. This information empowers users to understand current industry trends and evaluate the overall financial state of the GovCon market.

Palantir led last week’s growth with a notable increase of 7.86% and was followed by Mercury Systems (+4.71%). The third and fourth slots were taken by AeroVironment (+4.26%) and Textron (+3.06), respectively. The Carlyle Group finished out in fifth place with a 2.13% rise.

GovCon Index dipped slightly on Monday but recovered on Tuesday, when it grew by 0.23%. This rebound marked the highest growth day of the week. GovCon Index maintained a positive trend through Thursday but dropped by 0.15% on Friday.