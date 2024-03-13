GomSpace Satellite Kit En Route to SAIC for Integration by Second Quarter

Science Applications International Corp. has acquired a satellite kit from the North America subsidiary of aerospace company GomSpace Group for integration into a specialized satellite.

Components are in the process of being delivered to SAIC, with integration set for the second quarter of the current calendar year, GomSpace North America said Tuesday.

The aerospace company described the acquisition as the latest milestone in a long-term strategic partnership with SAIC, which was established in 2023.

Under that partnership, SAIC serves as the exclusive U.S. integrator and licensed distributor of GomSpace’s satellites and other products.

Regarding the satellite kit acquisition, GomSpace North America President and CEO Frank Tobin said, “This is the next critical step in creating satellites in the U.S. with SAIC, our system integrator and AIT (Assembly, Integration, and Testing) partner.”